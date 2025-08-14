Vincennes: The Quiet French Castle with a Storied Past

Visitors to France who seek an alternative to the bustling Versailles can discover tranquility at the Chateau of Vincennes, a medieval fortress boasting the tallest keep in Europe, famously housing figures like the Marquis de Sade.

Situated just 15 minutes from central Paris, the massive structure immerses guests in a rich historical experience from the moment they cross its drawbridge. Though older than Versailles and more accessible, Vincennes presents a less crowded, intimate exploration of its decor, attracting 145,000 visitors annually compared to Versailles' eight million.

Initially built in the 14th century amidst the Hundred Years War. Vincennes became a royal residence under King Charles V, epitomizing French power. Despite its royal connections, it also hosted English King Henry V after the Treaty of Troyes. Over centuries, the keep turned into a prison for influential figures and common criminals alike, leaving behind stories of revolts, intrigues, and trials in its historic walls.

(With inputs from agencies.)