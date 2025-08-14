Vincennes: The Quiet French Castle with a Storied Past
The Chateau of Vincennes, located east of Paris, offers a quieter castle experience compared to Versailles. With Europe's tallest keep, this medieval fortress has hosted historical figures and witnessed significant events in French and English history. Vincennes also housed renowned prisoners like the Marquis de Sade.
- Country:
- France
Visitors to France who seek an alternative to the bustling Versailles can discover tranquility at the Chateau of Vincennes, a medieval fortress boasting the tallest keep in Europe, famously housing figures like the Marquis de Sade.
Situated just 15 minutes from central Paris, the massive structure immerses guests in a rich historical experience from the moment they cross its drawbridge. Though older than Versailles and more accessible, Vincennes presents a less crowded, intimate exploration of its decor, attracting 145,000 visitors annually compared to Versailles' eight million.
Initially built in the 14th century amidst the Hundred Years War. Vincennes became a royal residence under King Charles V, epitomizing French power. Despite its royal connections, it also hosted English King Henry V after the Treaty of Troyes. Over centuries, the keep turned into a prison for influential figures and common criminals alike, leaving behind stories of revolts, intrigues, and trials in its historic walls.
