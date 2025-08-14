Kerala Governor's Independence Day Message: Reflecting on Freedom and Unity
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar extended Independence Day greetings, emphasizing the importance of preserving freedom and democratic values. He urged citizens to honor freedom fighters and aim for a developed, inclusive future. Arlekar's message highlighted the pursuit of progress, inclusion, and self-reliance.
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the people of Kerala and Keralites worldwide.
In his message, he emphasized the importance of preserving freedom and democratic values, urging citizens to honor the sacrifices of freedom fighters. He called for a recommitment to developing an inclusive and self-reliant India.
As the nation marks its 79th Independence Day, the Governor wished for a brighter, healthier, and more prosperous future for all.
