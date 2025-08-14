Bobby Deol Joins Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in YRF's Thrilling 'Alpha'

In an exciting development for Bollywood fans, Bobby Deol has been confirmed to join superstars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the much-anticipated YRF spy thriller 'Alpha'. The announcement was made through a post-credits scene in 'War 2', featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

Audience reactions haven't gone unnoticed as social media buzzed following the release of 'War 2', which unveiled the first glimpse of Deol's enigmatic character. In the scene, Deol's character is shown branding a young girl's hand with the insignia of a covert organization, sparking curiosity about its significance.

Actress Sharvari expressed her excitement online, celebrating her role in this pioneering female spy venture and heralding Deol's captivating on-screen entry. 'Alpha', directed by Shiv Rawail, is anticipated to be a major winter release on December 25, despite 'War 2' receiving a lukewarm reception from critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)