Left Menu

Bobby Deol Joins Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in YRF's Thrilling 'Alpha'

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol joins Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in YRF's upcoming spy thriller 'Alpha'. The announcement was made in the post-credits of 'War 2'. Deol plays a villain whose mysterious character generates buzz. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail and releases on December 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:19 IST
Bobby Deol Joins Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in YRF's Thrilling 'Alpha'
Bobby Deol (Image source: Instagram @iambobbydeol). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for Bollywood fans, Bobby Deol has been confirmed to join superstars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the much-anticipated YRF spy thriller 'Alpha'. The announcement was made through a post-credits scene in 'War 2', featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

Audience reactions haven't gone unnoticed as social media buzzed following the release of 'War 2', which unveiled the first glimpse of Deol's enigmatic character. In the scene, Deol's character is shown branding a young girl's hand with the insignia of a covert organization, sparking curiosity about its significance.

Actress Sharvari expressed her excitement online, celebrating her role in this pioneering female spy venture and heralding Deol's captivating on-screen entry. 'Alpha', directed by Shiv Rawail, is anticipated to be a major winter release on December 25, despite 'War 2' receiving a lukewarm reception from critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025