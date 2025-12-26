Bollywood Icon Salman Khan Summoned in Controversial Pan Masala Ad Case
A Rajasthan consumer court has summoned Bollywood star Salman Khan in connection with a misleading pan masala advertisement. The court has ordered a forensic examination of Khan's signature and his personal appearance. The complaint alleges false advertising over the affordability of saffron in the product.
A Rajasthan consumer court in Kota has ordered Bollywood actor Salman Khan to personally appear over allegations of misleading advertising with a pan masala brand. The court has scheduled a forensic examination of Khan's signature on a power of attorney.
The complaint, filed by lawyer and BJP leader Indra Mohan Singh Honey, argues that the advertisement falsely promotes the product as saffron-infused, misleading consumers given that real saffron costs significantly more than the pan masala's retail price.
The consumer court's decision for Khan to appear in person is accompanied by allegations of document forgery. This case has raised concerns over advertising practices and the impact on youth health due to potential pan masala consumption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
