Left Menu

Bollywood Icon Salman Khan Summoned in Controversial Pan Masala Ad Case

A Rajasthan consumer court has summoned Bollywood star Salman Khan in connection with a misleading pan masala advertisement. The court has ordered a forensic examination of Khan's signature and his personal appearance. The complaint alleges false advertising over the affordability of saffron in the product.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:13 IST
Bollywood Icon Salman Khan Summoned in Controversial Pan Masala Ad Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Rajasthan consumer court in Kota has ordered Bollywood actor Salman Khan to personally appear over allegations of misleading advertising with a pan masala brand. The court has scheduled a forensic examination of Khan's signature on a power of attorney.

The complaint, filed by lawyer and BJP leader Indra Mohan Singh Honey, argues that the advertisement falsely promotes the product as saffron-infused, misleading consumers given that real saffron costs significantly more than the pan masala's retail price.

The consumer court's decision for Khan to appear in person is accompanied by allegations of document forgery. This case has raised concerns over advertising practices and the impact on youth health due to potential pan masala consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025