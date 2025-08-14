Delhi's Independence Day: Hoisting Unity and Pride
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena initiated the 79th Independence Day celebrations by hoisting the Tricolour at Raj Niwas. He encouraged citizens to support the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, emphasizing national unity. The initiative is part of India's 75th Independence commemoration under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative.
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena, ceremoniously began the 79th Independence Day festivities by hoisting the Tricolour at Raj Niwas, reminding citizens of national unity and pride.
In his public address, Saxena urged every Delhiite to engage in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, a significant part of India's Independence celebration.
Launched in 2022 as a segment of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', this initiative marks 75 years of India's freedom and inspires every household to fly the national flag.
