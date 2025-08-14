Left Menu

Delhi's Independence Day: Hoisting Unity and Pride

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena initiated the 79th Independence Day celebrations by hoisting the Tricolour at Raj Niwas. He encouraged citizens to support the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, emphasizing national unity. The initiative is part of India's 75th Independence commemoration under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:08 IST
Delhi's Independence Day: Hoisting Unity and Pride
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena, ceremoniously began the 79th Independence Day festivities by hoisting the Tricolour at Raj Niwas, reminding citizens of national unity and pride.

In his public address, Saxena urged every Delhiite to engage in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, a significant part of India's Independence celebration.

Launched in 2022 as a segment of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', this initiative marks 75 years of India's freedom and inspires every household to fly the national flag.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025