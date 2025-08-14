Left Menu

Odisha's Majhi Reflects on Partition Horrors and National Unity

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi criticized the British for dividing India for political gain. He highlighted the courage of those affected by the 1947 Partition and urged unity through the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abiyan'. Several dignitaries emphasized remembering Partition as a step toward national solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:24 IST
Odisha's Majhi Reflects on Partition Horrors and National Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday condemned the division of India by the British and certain interests for their political ambitions during Partition in 1947. Speaking on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Majhi saluted the resilience of ancestors who endured countless atrocities.

Participating in a Tiranga Yatra in Cuttack, Majhi urged citizens to embrace the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abiyan'. Majhi emphasized that Partition Horrors Remembrance Day serves as a poignant reminder of that dark historical chapter.

Majhi commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to rectify historical injustices, citing Article 370's removal. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati echoed the importance of unity, healing old scars with tolerance and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025