Odisha's Majhi Reflects on Partition Horrors and National Unity

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday condemned the division of India by the British and certain interests for their political ambitions during Partition in 1947. Speaking on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Majhi saluted the resilience of ancestors who endured countless atrocities.

Participating in a Tiranga Yatra in Cuttack, Majhi urged citizens to embrace the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abiyan'. Majhi emphasized that Partition Horrors Remembrance Day serves as a poignant reminder of that dark historical chapter.

Majhi commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to rectify historical injustices, citing Article 370's removal. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati echoed the importance of unity, healing old scars with tolerance and justice.

