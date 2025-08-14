Uttar Pradesh's Heritage Conservation: Paving the Path for Economic Growth
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the state's efforts to boost tourism through heritage conservation. Under the Vision-2047 discussion, he highlighted the transformation of religious sites and related employment growth. Initiatives also include the development of Jain, wildlife, and heritage circuits.
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that the state's heritage conservation campaign is setting the stage for remarkable progress and job creation.
In a 24-hour assembly dialogue called 'Vision-2047,' Adityanath outlined achievements in various departments while stressing the government's unwavering focus on tourism development, notably within the religious sector. With a record-breaking influx of 66 crore devotees during the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, major religious sites like Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ayodhya Dham have undergone significant transformations.
The chief minister detailed ongoing efforts to enhance the Ramayana, Krishna, Buddhist, and Shakti tourism circuits, including the installation of a heliport at Kapilvastu. In a bid to further boost the region's visibility on the global stage, initiatives are underway to bring Lord Buddha's ashes to Uttar Pradesh. The expansion also includes new sectors like the Jain circuit and heritage tourism in Bundelkhand-Vindhya.
