Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Heritage Conservation: Paving the Path for Economic Growth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the state's efforts to boost tourism through heritage conservation. Under the Vision-2047 discussion, he highlighted the transformation of religious sites and related employment growth. Initiatives also include the development of Jain, wildlife, and heritage circuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Heritage Conservation: Paving the Path for Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that the state's heritage conservation campaign is setting the stage for remarkable progress and job creation.

In a 24-hour assembly dialogue called 'Vision-2047,' Adityanath outlined achievements in various departments while stressing the government's unwavering focus on tourism development, notably within the religious sector. With a record-breaking influx of 66 crore devotees during the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, major religious sites like Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ayodhya Dham have undergone significant transformations.

The chief minister detailed ongoing efforts to enhance the Ramayana, Krishna, Buddhist, and Shakti tourism circuits, including the installation of a heliport at Kapilvastu. In a bid to further boost the region's visibility on the global stage, initiatives are underway to bring Lord Buddha's ashes to Uttar Pradesh. The expansion also includes new sectors like the Jain circuit and heritage tourism in Bundelkhand-Vindhya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025