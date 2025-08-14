Echoes of 1947: Partition Horrors Remembered in Ajmer

An exhibition held at the Government Museum in Ajmer on Thursday marked the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, focusing on the trauma and resilience of families during the 1947 partition of India.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani attended the event, sharing a poignant reflection on his family's past. He described the partition as not merely a territorial split but a profound cultural and social rupture, particularly affecting regions like Sindh, Punjab, and Bengal. Devnani criticized the 1947 political leadership, attributing the division to a power struggle.

Devnani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for institutionalizing the remembrance day and announced a special gallery's creation dedicated to the Partition at the Ajmer museum. The event also honored survivors who lived through the partition's horrors.

(With inputs from agencies.)