Balancing Nature: Bhagwat's Call on Stray Dogs and Sustainable Practices
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized regulating the population of stray dogs instead of sheltering them, citing the natural balance between humans and nature. Addressing a congregation, he advocated traditional farming methods to conserve soil fertility, contrasting European practices. Bhagwat met religious leaders during his Odisha visit.
On Thursday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the stray dog issue in Delhi, suggesting population control as a solution rather than confining strays to shelters. His statement comes amid a Supreme Court order urging Delhi-NCR authorities to relocate strays to shelters to address public safety concerns.
Drawing on his veterinary background, Bhagwat emphasized the need for harmony between humans and nature during a religious congregation in Cuttack. He highlighted the importance of traditional farming practices for maintaining soil fertility, contrasting them with European methods that have led to soil degradation.
During his visit to Odisha, Bhagwat engaged with religious leaders, discussing pressing religious matters and venerating important sites such as the Shree Jagannath Temple. His statements underscore the ongoing debate on sustainable development and population management in India.
