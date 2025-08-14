Reflecting on Partition: A Tribute to Triumph and Tragedy

The High Commission of India in London hosted a poignant event on Thursday to commemorate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. The gathering featured a special photography exhibition and screened a documentary revisiting India's Partition in August 1947.

Participants, including community leaders and members of the Indian diaspora, shared their reflections on the painful memories of Partition, a day ahead of India's 79th Independence Day celebrations at India House.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami addressed the gathering, highlighting the universal tragedy of Partition for all communities, and emphasized the enduring unity that underpins modern India. UK filmmaker Lalit Mohan Joshi presented an abridged version of 'Beyond Partition,' capturing insights from leading subcontinental filmmakers on the lasting impacts of Partition.

The event concluded with the Indian National Anthem and moved to Nehru Hall, where attendees explored a photographic exhibition detailing Partition's historical journey.

