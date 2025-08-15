Left Menu

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal, a leading aluminum producer outside China, reported an $87 million loss in the first half of the year, a significant downturn from a $565 million profit in the same period last year. Rising costs and financial expenses were cited as major factors behind this loss.

Rusal, the largest aluminum producer outside China, announced a staggering shift in its financial performance, swinging to a loss in the first half of the year.

The company, listed in Hong Kong, reported an $87 million loss for the six-month period ending June 30, a stark contrast to a $565 million profit recorded in the previous year.

Increasing costs of sales and financial expenses played significant roles in this decline, reflecting the mounting challenges faced by the aluminum industry.

