Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal, the largest aluminum producer outside China, announced a staggering shift in its financial performance, swinging to a loss in the first half of the year.

The company, listed in Hong Kong, reported an $87 million loss for the six-month period ending June 30, a stark contrast to a $565 million profit recorded in the previous year.

Increasing costs of sales and financial expenses played significant roles in this decline, reflecting the mounting challenges faced by the aluminum industry.

