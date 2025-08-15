Google Doodle Celebrates India's 79th Independence Day with Artistic Tribute

Google has unveiled a special doodle to commemorate India's 79th Independence Day, highlighting the nation's achievements in various sectors with a rich tapestry of traditional artistry. The doodle, illustrated by Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave from Boomranng Studio, features tiles representing diverse artistic styles from across India.

Among the featured tiles are Jaipur blue pottery and West Bengal's terracotta relief, each symbolizing a specific national triumph. The doodle celebrates India's significant accomplishments from successful space missions, like the Chandrayaan-3, to sporting victories in cricket and the historic successes of Indian Chess players and filmmakers on the global stage.

In parallel with Google's tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations at the Red Fort, where Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted him in hoisting the national flag. The ceremony was attended by high-profile officials and included a grand aerial display by the Indian Air Force. Earlier, Modi paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

