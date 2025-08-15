Google's Doodle Celebrates India's Diverse Achievements on 79th Independence Day

On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, Google unveiled a special doodle that encapsulates the nation's diverse achievements across multiple sectors. The artwork, crafted by Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave from Boomranng Studio, incorporates traditional styles from various regions of India, highlighting milestones from space missions to cinematic success.

The doodle's vibrant tiles showcase different achievements: Jaipur's blue pottery surrounds a 'G,' representing regional art; a space shuttle signifies historic space endeavors like Chandrayaan-3; cricket bats and a ball honor India's recent cricket triumphs. The composition also celebrates Indian cinema, recognizing global acclaim for films such as 'All We Imagine As Light' and 'RRR.'

Aside from the digital celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated Independence Day by hoisting the tricolor at Red Fort, assisted by Flying Officer Rashika Sharma. The ceremony included an aerial display by the Indian Air Force and a ceremonial guard of honor, marking a significant day of national pride and reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)