Left Menu

Google's Doodle Celebrates India's Diverse Achievements on 79th Independence Day

Google's special doodle for India's 79th Independence Day showcases India's achievements across various sectors, including space, sports, and cinema. Designed by Boomranng Studio artists, the doodle draws inspiration from regional arts, representing India's diverse culture and accomplishments. Prime Minister Modi celebrated the event at Red Fort with a ceremonial flag hoisting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:26 IST
Google's Doodle Celebrates India's Diverse Achievements on 79th Independence Day
Google Doodle for I-Day (Photo: Google). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, Google unveiled a special doodle that encapsulates the nation's diverse achievements across multiple sectors. The artwork, crafted by Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave from Boomranng Studio, incorporates traditional styles from various regions of India, highlighting milestones from space missions to cinematic success.

The doodle's vibrant tiles showcase different achievements: Jaipur's blue pottery surrounds a 'G,' representing regional art; a space shuttle signifies historic space endeavors like Chandrayaan-3; cricket bats and a ball honor India's recent cricket triumphs. The composition also celebrates Indian cinema, recognizing global acclaim for films such as 'All We Imagine As Light' and 'RRR.'

Aside from the digital celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated Independence Day by hoisting the tricolor at Red Fort, assisted by Flying Officer Rashika Sharma. The ceremony included an aerial display by the Indian Air Force and a ceremonial guard of honor, marking a significant day of national pride and reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025