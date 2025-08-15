Independence Day Festivities Grace Golconda Fort
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led Independence Day celebrations by hoisting the National Flag at Golconda Fort. Accompanied by state ministers and dignitaries, the event exemplified patriotism at the state legislature and other government offices across Telangana.
On a significant national occasion, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy publicly expressed patriotic fervor by hoisting the National Flag at the historic Golconda Fort. This event was part of the state's elaborate celebrations of Independence Day.
The event was attended by a significant number of government officials, state ministers, and dignitaries, adding to the solemnity and importance of the celebration. The atmosphere was charged with nationalism as those present commemorated the day.
Outside of Golconda Fort, similar celebrations took place, marking Independence Day across various government offices statewide, showcasing a unified spirit of reverence for the country's independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
