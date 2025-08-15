Sikkim Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Pride and Commitment
Sikkim marked its 79th Independence Day with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang unfurling the national flag and honoring citizens for caring for their elders. Tamang emphasized unity, development, and the importance of values. Celebrations included a focus on growth sectors like clean energy and tourism.
- Country:
- India
Sikkim celebrated its 79th Independence Day with a vibrant ceremony at Palzor Stadium, where Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang hoisted the national flag. The event spotlighted Sikkim Police's regally orchestrated parade witnessed from an open jeep.
Later, in a poignant moment, Tamang distributed Rs 1 lakh each to 22 individuals, recognizing them with the Shrawan Kumar award for taking care of their elderly parents. The celebrations resonated across the state, nurturing a spirit of unity and development.
The Chief Minister addressed the audience, urging a commitment to the constitution and expressing visions of development focusing on clean energy, organic farming, and digital connectivity, charting a prosperous future for Sikkim.
ALSO READ
$4.5M Tourism Investment to Spotlight Heritage Sites and Revitalize Rural Economies
$17.5M Investment to Bolster Sustainable Tourism at Iconic NZ Natural Attractions
$10M Investment Targets Invasive Weeds to Safeguard NZ Tourism and Landscapes
EIB Mobilizes €230M with A&G and AEXX for Urban and Tourism Projects in Spain
Montmartre's Tourism Surge: A Parisian Neighborhood in Crisis