Left Menu

Sikkim Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Pride and Commitment

Sikkim marked its 79th Independence Day with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang unfurling the national flag and honoring citizens for caring for their elders. Tamang emphasized unity, development, and the importance of values. Celebrations included a focus on growth sectors like clean energy and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:07 IST
Sikkim Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Pride and Commitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim celebrated its 79th Independence Day with a vibrant ceremony at Palzor Stadium, where Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang hoisted the national flag. The event spotlighted Sikkim Police's regally orchestrated parade witnessed from an open jeep.

Later, in a poignant moment, Tamang distributed Rs 1 lakh each to 22 individuals, recognizing them with the Shrawan Kumar award for taking care of their elderly parents. The celebrations resonated across the state, nurturing a spirit of unity and development.

The Chief Minister addressed the audience, urging a commitment to the constitution and expressing visions of development focusing on clean energy, organic farming, and digital connectivity, charting a prosperous future for Sikkim.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025