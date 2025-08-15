Sikkim Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Pride and Commitment

Sikkim celebrated its 79th Independence Day with a vibrant ceremony at Palzor Stadium, where Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang hoisted the national flag. The event spotlighted Sikkim Police's regally orchestrated parade witnessed from an open jeep.

Later, in a poignant moment, Tamang distributed Rs 1 lakh each to 22 individuals, recognizing them with the Shrawan Kumar award for taking care of their elderly parents. The celebrations resonated across the state, nurturing a spirit of unity and development.

The Chief Minister addressed the audience, urging a commitment to the constitution and expressing visions of development focusing on clean energy, organic farming, and digital connectivity, charting a prosperous future for Sikkim.