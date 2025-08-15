Arunachal's Growth and Strength Celebrated on Independence Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu spotlighted India's collective success against terrorism, along with the nation's growing global recognition, during the 79th Independence Day celebrations. Hoisting the National Tricolour at Indira Gandhi Park, Khandu emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding citizens and borders.

He highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's unique role in India's ascent as a global leader. The chief minister underscored the importance of balancing indigenous traditions with modern progress, ensuring the state's sectors contribute to a proud, self-reliant future.

On infrastructure, Khandu described extensive road development under the Vibrant Village Programme and enhanced healthcare initiatives. He reiterated pledges towards education, agriculture, nature-friendly development, green energy, and sustainable tourism, ensuring Arunachal's prosperous advancement. He also addressed objections to the national project, Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, promising continued public consultations.