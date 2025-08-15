Still Rolling: The Lasting Legacy of Sholay's Filming in Navi Mumbai

Decades before its 1975 release, Sholay had already captured the hearts of Navi Mumbai villagers. Filming commenced in 1972 along the Panvel-Uran road, transforming these locales into cherished cinematic memories. Residents fondly recall intermingling with stars like Dharmendra, who famously exchanged meals with the locals.

The film's gripping sequences, including those shot near Panvel railway station and the mango grove at Chinchpada, cemented Sholay in local folklore. As urban development overhauls the landscape, from bucolic settings to bustling hubs, the villagers hold these memories as a testament to Sholay's indelible impact.

Despite the transformation, the tales of Sholay filming locations from the 70s remain vibrant subjects of local conversation. The enduring cultural impact is evident, with generations nostalgically recounting their shared history with one of India's most iconic films.

(With inputs from agencies.)