Mahindra Holidays: Expanding Horizons Beyond Vacation Ownership
Mahindra Group's hospitality arm aims to expand beyond vacation ownership, with plans for 10,000 rooms by 2030. CEO Anish Shah emphasizes the goal to become India's top leisure hospitality player. Current business models are under review to accommodate this broader expansion in the travel and tourism sector.
- Country:
- India
Mahindra Group is charting new territories beyond vacation ownership to enhance its footprint in the travel and tourism industry. This strategic shift was outlined by CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, the group's hospitality arm, has set a goal to achieve 10,000 rooms by 2030. Describing this as 'conservative,' Shah suggested the target might increase given the surge in domestic tourism post-pandemic.
Shah emphasized the company's ambition to become India's leading leisure hospitality player, informed by customer feedback and a commitment to expanding the business model. Currently, plans include adding 1,000 rooms this fiscal year as part of the broader strategy.
