Telangana's Patriotic Wave: Independence Day Celebrations Across the State
Independence Day was celebrated with great fervor across Telangana, involving government officials, political leaders, and the general public. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hoisted the tricolour at significant locations, while citizens participated wholeheartedly in the festivities as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
- Country:
- India
Independence Day celebrations in Telangana were marked by widespread participation from both dignitaries and citizens, reflecting a strong sense of patriotism across the state. The air was filled with national pride as various events unfolded on Friday.
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma performed the ceremonial unfurling of the national flag at Raj Bhavan, while Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led the official festivities at the historic Golconda Fort. Political leaders, including BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and BJP's state president N Ramchander Rao, also marked the day by hoisting the tricolour at their respective party offices.
The spirit of Independence Day resonated deeply among the common people as well. Reports of the tricolour being displayed in apartment complexes and on public roads came in from across the city, with patriotic songs enhancing the celebratory atmosphere. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign saw many citizens participating by proudly raising the national flag at their homes.
ALSO READ
SC asks Telangana speaker to decide in 3 months plea for disqualification of 10 BRS MLAs who defected to ruling Congress.
Supreme Court Urges Swift Decision on Telangana BRS MLAs' Disqualification
Telangana Speaker Prasad Kumar to seek legal experts' advice on SC order to decide BRS MLAs disqualification petitions in 3 months.
Telangana Assembly Speaker Contemplates Supreme Court Ruling on BRS MLAs
Telangana HC Dismisses Defamation Suit Against CM Revanth Reddy