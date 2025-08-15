Telangana's Patriotic Wave: Independence Day Celebrations Across the State

Independence Day celebrations in Telangana were marked by widespread participation from both dignitaries and citizens, reflecting a strong sense of patriotism across the state. The air was filled with national pride as various events unfolded on Friday.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma performed the ceremonial unfurling of the national flag at Raj Bhavan, while Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led the official festivities at the historic Golconda Fort. Political leaders, including BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and BJP's state president N Ramchander Rao, also marked the day by hoisting the tricolour at their respective party offices.

The spirit of Independence Day resonated deeply among the common people as well. Reports of the tricolour being displayed in apartment complexes and on public roads came in from across the city, with patriotic songs enhancing the celebratory atmosphere. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign saw many citizens participating by proudly raising the national flag at their homes.