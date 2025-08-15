India and Israel: A Flourishing Partnership

On the occasion of India's Independence Day, Israeli leaders including President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended warm congratulations, underscoring the deep bond shared between the two nations.

In heartfelt messages, they highlighted the historic ties, shared democratic values, and envisaged a stronger partnership ahead, characterized by innovation and friendship.

Ceremonies in Israel, attended by a sizable Indian community, showcased the mutual respect and cultural affinity, as leaders and citizens alike stressed on maintaining and furthering these robust ties.