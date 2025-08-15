Left Menu

India and Israel: A Flourishing Partnership

Israel extends warm wishes to India on its Independence Day, celebrating strong bilateral ties and anticipating future collaboration. Leaders emphasized the historic bond and shared democratic values. Celebrations in Israel reflected deep connections with over 40,000 Indians contributing significantly to Israeli society, maintaining cultural ties, and fostering goodwill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:41 IST
On the occasion of India's Independence Day, Israeli leaders including President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended warm congratulations, underscoring the deep bond shared between the two nations.

In heartfelt messages, they highlighted the historic ties, shared democratic values, and envisaged a stronger partnership ahead, characterized by innovation and friendship.

Ceremonies in Israel, attended by a sizable Indian community, showcased the mutual respect and cultural affinity, as leaders and citizens alike stressed on maintaining and furthering these robust ties.

