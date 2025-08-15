Left Menu

A Cultural Rebirth: Thane's Iconic Drama Theatre Reopens

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated the renovated Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan theatre in Thane, highlighting its historical significance and commitment to arts. He emphasized the importance of political will in cultural projects, also discussing ongoing infrastructure efforts, including Metro services expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:16 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde officially reopened the renovated Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan, a prominent drama theatre in Thane. The theatre, now featuring modern amenities, was originally envisioned by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in 1977, and holds significant cultural value for the city.

During the inauguration, Shinde emphasized that the theatre is a cultural beacon and promised financial support for the arts. He urged going beyond political lines for successful cultural projects and cited various infrastructure developments in the region as proof of commitment to progress.

Additionally, Shinde announced the trial run for the Thane Metro in September, with public services projected to start by December. He also instructed the local administration to form a special maintenance team for the theatre, asserting that proper upkeep is vital to the venue's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

