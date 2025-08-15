Rajinikanth Celebrates 50 Iconic Years in Cinema
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates actor Rajinikanth on his film 'Coolie's release and marks his 50-year milestone in cinema. The PM praises Rajinikanth's iconic journey and his impactful roles across generations, wishing him continued success and good health.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to actor Rajinikanth on Friday, marking the release of the actor's latest film, 'Coolie,' and celebrating his 50-year milestone in cinema.
Expressing admiration, the Prime Minister acknowledged Rajinikanth's iconic journey and the significant impact his diverse roles have had on audiences across generations.
Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes for Rajinikanth's continued success and good health, recognizing him as a commercial star with a widespread fan base in Tamil cinema and beyond.
