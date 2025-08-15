Mini-India at Red Fort: A Fusion of Cultures for 79th Independence Day
The 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort were a colorful representation of India's cultural diversity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the event, which saw participation from NCC cadets, 'My Bharat' volunteers, and international dignitaries. Operation Sindoor was prominently highlighted during the celebrations.
The 79th Independence Day festivities at the Red Fort in Delhi presented a microcosm of India's cultural diversity, as attendees from various regions brought their unique traditional elements to the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the event "mini-India," addressed the nation from the historic site's ramparts.
Among the guests were 2,500 NCC cadets from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with 'My Bharat' initiative volunteers. They witnessed a spectacle that included a floral petal shower from Mi-17 helicopters, one emblazoned with the logo of Operation Sindoor, a military action initiated in response to the Pahalgam attack.
International figures like China's Ambassador Xu Feihong and Russia's Ambassador Denis Alipov joined Indian citizens to commemorate the country's 79th anniversary of independence. The event underscored themes of unity and national pride, spotlighting the government's aspirations for a prosperous and secure 'Naya Bharat' by 2047, with Operation Sindoor featuring prominently in the celebrations.
