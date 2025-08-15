Mathura Fortified for Shri Krishna Janmashtami Festivities

On Friday, Mathura transformed into a secure stronghold as part of the Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, with extensive police deployment ensuring the safety of numerous devotees.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to join Saturday's celebrations, where he will participate in various ceremonies including tree planting and inaugurating new local initiatives. To manage the influx, the city is divided into zones, restricting heavy vehicle access and monitoring social media activity closely.

To cater to the influx of devotees, the Railways have extended services and the State Road Transport Corporation has increased bus frequencies. Meanwhile, a website was launched to help pilgrims navigate temple guidelines and city routes during this vibrant cultural festivity.