Left Menu

Mathura Fortified for Shri Krishna Janmashtami Festivities

Mathura is heavily secured for Shri Krishna Janmashtami with significant police deployment and strict security measures. Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister is set to attend, while transport services are bolstered to accommodate devotees. The city is segmented into zones to enhance safety and control during celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 15-08-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 23:04 IST
Mathura Fortified for Shri Krishna Janmashtami Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Mathura transformed into a secure stronghold as part of the Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, with extensive police deployment ensuring the safety of numerous devotees.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to join Saturday's celebrations, where he will participate in various ceremonies including tree planting and inaugurating new local initiatives. To manage the influx, the city is divided into zones, restricting heavy vehicle access and monitoring social media activity closely.

To cater to the influx of devotees, the Railways have extended services and the State Road Transport Corporation has increased bus frequencies. Meanwhile, a website was launched to help pilgrims navigate temple guidelines and city routes during this vibrant cultural festivity.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025