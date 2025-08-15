Tragedy Strikes Near Humayun's Tomb: Collapsed Rooms Cause Casualties

A devastating incident occurred near Delhi's iconic Humayun's Tomb on Friday when the walls and roof of two adjoining rooms of a local dargah caved in, tragically claiming six lives and injuring five more. The collapse mainly affected worshippers who sought shelter from the rain.

The catastrophe transpired at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, sharing boundaries with the 16th-century Humayun's Tomb garden. Emergency response teams worked fervently to rescue victims from the debris, with many admitted to local hospitals with severe injuries.

The prompt action involved multiple agencies, yet highlighted the fragility of neglected historical structures. Victims, primarily from the neighboring areas of Mustafabad and Zakir Nagar, were reportedly part of the Friday prayer gathering at the dargah.

(With inputs from agencies.)