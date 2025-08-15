Tragedy Strikes Near Humayun's Tomb: Collapsed Rooms Cause Casualties
A tragic collapse of the rooms adjacent to Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi resulted in six fatalities and five injuries. Heavy rain led to the deteriorating structures giving way, trapping visitors who had taken shelter. The accident drew substantial emergency response, highlighting the perils of neglected heritage sites.
- Country:
- India
A devastating incident occurred near Delhi's iconic Humayun's Tomb on Friday when the walls and roof of two adjoining rooms of a local dargah caved in, tragically claiming six lives and injuring five more. The collapse mainly affected worshippers who sought shelter from the rain.
The catastrophe transpired at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, sharing boundaries with the 16th-century Humayun's Tomb garden. Emergency response teams worked fervently to rescue victims from the debris, with many admitted to local hospitals with severe injuries.
The prompt action involved multiple agencies, yet highlighted the fragility of neglected historical structures. Victims, primarily from the neighboring areas of Mustafabad and Zakir Nagar, were reportedly part of the Friday prayer gathering at the dargah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
$4.5M Tourism Investment to Spotlight Heritage Sites and Revitalize Rural Economies
Swift Response: Rescue Operation in Vasant Kunj
India Proposes Sarnath as World Heritage Site
Devastating Floods in Uttarakhand: A Rescue Operation in the Himalayas
Uttarakhand's Resilience: Rescue Operation in Flood-Hit Dharali