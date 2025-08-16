Shane Warne's Legacy: A Spin on Heart Health Awareness

Cricketer Shane Warne's legacy continues to thrive more than three years after his passing from a heart attack at the age of 52. Warne died in March 2022 while on holiday in Thailand, but his memory lives on through a charity established in his name.

The Shane Warne Legacy has since been pivotal in promoting heart health awareness. The charity has installed free heart health checkup machines during prestigious events like the Boxing Day tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This initiative saw 76,085 people, including 7,740 at the MCG, screened across Australia during a Monash University-led study.

The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that almost 69% of those checked had at least one uncontrolled heart disease risk factor. The charity's work underscores its commitment to making a difference, with its leaders expressing a bittersweet recognition of both accomplishments and ongoing challenges.

