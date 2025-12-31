Cricket Thrillers: Unbeaten Streaks and Epic Chases Dominate Vijay Hazare Trophy
The Vijay Hazare Trophy witnessed exciting matches with Karnataka maintaining its unbeaten streak, a dominant performance from Utkarsh Singh securing victory for Jharkhand, and impressive wins for Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, showcasing outstanding individual performances and nail-biting finishes.
The Vijay Hazare Trophy continued to deliver thrilling cricket action as defending champions Karnataka preserved their unbeaten record with a 67-run victory over Puducherry. Skipper Mayank Agarwal's blistering 132 and Devdutt Padikkal's stylish 113 set the foundation for Karnataka's imposing total of 363, which proved too much for Puducherry.
In another clash, Jharkhand's Utkarsh Singh starred with an unbeaten 123, handily leading his team to surpass Tamil Nadu by nine wickets. Shubham Kumar Singh's crucial four-wicket haul restricted Tamil Nadu to a modest score, securing Jharkhand's victory and elevating them in the points table.
Elsewhere, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala registered significant wins, driven by remarkable batting from Yash Dubey and Baba Aparajith. Both teams overcame stiff challenges, with Kerala's Eden Apple Tom striking a decisive 40 to clinch a narrow win against Rajasthan.
