Historic First: Indian Tricolour Hoisted at Seattle's Space Needle on Independence Day

In a landmark event, the Indian tricolour was hoisted at Seattle's renowned Space Needle to mark India's 79th Independence Day, symbolizing a unique international tribute. This occasion marked the first time a foreign nation's flag adorned the iconic site.

The event was attended by Indian Consul General Prakash Gupta, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, and distinguished dignitaries. Gupta expressed the immense honor of seeing the Tiranga atop Seattle's skyline. The celebration highlighted the vital role of the Indian-American diaspora in the region's development as a tech hub.

The day was further celebrated by Seattle and its surrounding cities declaring August 15 as 'India Day.' Iconic landmarks, including the Lumen Stadium and Space Needle, were illuminated in Indian flag colors, and cultural performances added vibrancy to the occasion.