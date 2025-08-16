Bob Simpson: A Cricket Legacy Remembered

Bob Simpson, a towering figure in the history of Australian cricket, has died at the age of 89. Cricket Australia confirmed the news, marking the end of an era marked by his versatile contributions as a player, captain, and coach. Between 1957 and 1978, Simpson played 62 test matches and spearheaded his country's cricketing efforts with distinction.

Simpson's career was illustrious, with 4,869 test runs to his name, including 10 centuries. He was also a skilled bowler with 71 wickets and led Australia in 39 tests. Born in Sydney's Marrickville to Scottish immigrant parents, he quickly ascended the ranks, making his first-class debut at 16. As a coach, he guided Australia to victory in the 1987 World Cup and several Ashes triumphs.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute, highlighting Simpson's legacy in elevating cricket standards. Cricket Australia will honor Simpson with a moment of silence before the one-day international against South Africa. Celebrated both on and off the field, Simpson leaves behind a rich legacy that will inspire future generations of cricketers.

