Thousands Flock to Rajasthan Temples for Janmashtami Celebrations

On Saturday, thousands gathered at Rajasthan temples to celebrate Janmashtami. Jaipur's Govind Devji temple saw large crowds from early morning. Security measures, including CCTV and plainclothes officers, were in place. Festivities included floral decorations and lighting, culminating in midnight rituals for Lord Krishna's birth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:23 IST
Thousands of devotees converged on temples across Rajasthan this Saturday to partake in Janmashtami celebrations, with significant numbers gathering at Jaipur's iconic Govind Devji temple. According to officials, the temple experienced a surge of visitors as early as the morning hours, with worshippers queuing for Mangal darshan which commenced at 4:30 am.

The queues stretched beyond the temple grounds, officials noted, predicting that lakhs would visit throughout the day. Other prominent temples like Gopinathji, ISKCON, and Akshaya Patra also saw similar turnouts. In response, authorities bolstered security, employing technology-driven surveillance tactics.

CCTV cameras have been strategically positioned to maintain vigilance on potential threats, as stated by Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, who added that officers in plainclothes were deployed to maintain order. The city's temples, adorned with flowers and lights, are set to conclude the festive day with rituals marking the birth of Lord Krishna at midnight.

