'The Dink': Star-Studded Cast Joins New Pickleball Comedy

Actors Jake Johnson and Ben Stiller have officially joined the cast of 'The Dink', a pickleball comedy directed by Josh Greenbaum, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, produced by Ben Stiller's Red Hour Films and Rivulet Films, follows a failed tennis player, portrayed by Johnson, who turns to pickleball to revive a dying club and earn his father's respect. Stiller takes on a supporting role, along with appearances by former professional tennis players Andy Roddick and John McEnroe. The cast further includes Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris, Chloe Fineman, Aaron Chen, Patton Oswalt, Chris Parnell, and Christine Taylor.

'The Dink' is currently in post-production and reunites Apple with Stiller following the Emmy-nominated series 'Severance'. The screenplay, an original creation by Sean Clements, is directed by Greenbaum, known for his work on 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar', 'Strays', and the documentary 'Will & Harper'. Stiller and John Lesher are producing for Red Hour Films, while Rob Paris and Mike Witherill finance through Rivulet Entertainment. Jake Johnson also takes on a production role.

Written by Sean Clements and executive produced by a team including Rick Steele, Joe Hardesty, Jonathan McCoy, and Daniel Crosser, 'The Dink' marks another collaboration between Stiller and Rivulet after David Gordon Green's 'Nutcrackers' comedy. This film joins the lineup of Apple Originals, adding to titles like 'F1: The Movie', 'Highest 2 Lowest' with Denzel Washington, and 'The Lost Bus', a drama featuring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera.

(With inputs from agencies.)