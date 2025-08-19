Helen Mirren Advocates for Authentic Female Spy Stories Amidst James Bond Casting Debate

Helen Mirren has sparked discussion by stating that a female James Bond "just doesn't work" according to her perspective.

While promoting her new film "The Thursday Murder Club" with former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan, Mirren offered her thoughts on the controversy over the iconic spy's next on-screen depiction.

As a proud feminist, she stressed, "James Bond must remain a guy, or it ceases to be James Bond," during an interview with Saga magazine.

Brosnan, who famously played Bond across four films between 1995 to 2002, conveyed enthusiasm for the next iteration of the beloved spy character.

In another interview, Mirren called for espionage stories centered on true tales about women within the Secret Service, pointing out that the Bond franchise has roots in "profound sexism."

Renowned for roles in movies such as "The Queen" and "Gosford Park," Mirren, an 80-year-old award-winning actor, continues to make her mark in the industry.

