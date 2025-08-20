Left Menu

Prime Video's 'Fallout' Returns: A Journey to New Vegas

Prime Video announced the return of its post-apocalyptic series 'Fallout' for a second season, premiering on December 17. The series continues its tale of survival, exploring the Mojave wasteland and New Vegas. Notable cast includes Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten, with Justin Theroux joining as Robert House.

Updated: 20-08-2025 11:20 IST
Prime Video has set the premiere date for the much-anticipated second season of the post-apocalyptic series 'Fallout', scheduling the release for December 17. The show, helmed by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, is set to captivate audiences until its season finale on February 4, 2026, with new episodes available weekly.

Based on the acclaimed video game, 'Fallout' explores a dark world of disparity between the privileged and the destitute in a resource-scarce landscape. Having received both critical and audience acclaim since its first season in April 2024, the narrative will continue to unfold as it leads viewers from the Mojave wasteland to the remnants of New Vegas.

This season introduced the cast members at the 2025 Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, including new addition Justin Theroux as Robert House, alongside returning actors Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten. The lineup also includes Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Walton Goggins, and Macaulay Culkin, promising an intriguing blend of talent.

