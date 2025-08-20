Stranded in Islamabad: The Plight of Afghan Refugees

Afghan refugees in Islamabad, facing eviction and dire conditions, are huddled under plastic sheets amidst heavy rains. Pressured by Pakistani authorities, these refugees, including Hazara minority members like Samia, endure harsh living environments despite possessing documentation.

Amidst the turmoil, the United Nations voices concern over Pakistan's decision to deport Afghan refugees, a move impacting over a million individuals. Refugees, struggling with basic necessities and fearing return to Afghanistan, await a viable registration mechanism to regularize their stay without facing arrest.

The crisis is intensifying amidst accusations of crime and militancy against Afghan populations. Aid groups label the deportation plans by Pakistan and neighboring Iran as the largest refugee return crisis since the Taliban's 2021 takeover, demanding urgent international attention and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)