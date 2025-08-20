Kharkiv: Unbreakable Spirit Amidst Ruins

Kharkiv, Ukraine's former Soviet capital and once a bustling hub of tank production, now lies under the shadow of war. The city bears scars of missile strikes, with public buildings damaged and suburbs nearly deserted. A palpable tension surrounds Kharkiv's proximity to the Russian border, yet resilience is evident.

The once-vibrant academic powerhouse now sees a drastic dip in student enrolment, a stark reminder of the war's toll. Despite a population halved, Kharkiv's spirit remains unbroken. Centered around Freedom Square, the city displays efficiency and cleanliness, juxtaposed against its embattled backdrop.

Military presence is a constant in daily life, with sirens and anti-aircraft defenses underscoring the persistent threat. Ads prominently feature leaders of elite army corps, symbolizing defense and endurance. The bus journey back to Kyiv hints at the ongoing struggle and resilience of those left behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)