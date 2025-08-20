Chess Titans Clash: Anand vs. Kasparov and Gukesh vs. Carlsen in St. Louis Showdown

The world of chess is set for an exciting October as legendary players Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov reignite their historic rivalry in St. Louis. In a spectacle marking a notable chess event, Anand and Kasparov will compete in the Clutch Chess exhibition, part of the reopening festivities of the St Louis Chess Club.

The exhibition will not only highlight the storied past of these chess icons but also present a significant prize pool of USD 144,000 in a Chess960 (Fischer Random) format. The match celebrates the achievements of the two former world champions, promising thrilling encounters with rapid and blitz time controls.

Adding to the excitement, the Clutch Chess: Champions Showdown will follow, with top-ranked players like Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana, and D Gukesh battling it out. With USD 412,000 on the line, this double round-robin event promises intense competition and strategic brilliance.

