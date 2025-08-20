Left Menu

Transforming History: Sootea's Role in India's Freedom Movement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated a project to convert the historical Sootea police station into a tourist attraction. This site, significant for its role in India's independence movement, highlights Sootea's contribution to the Quit India Movement by hoisting the tricolour flag in 1942.

Guwahati | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:21 IST
Transforming History: Sootea's Role in India's Freedom Movement
  Country:
  • India

In a move to honor the historic contributions of Sootea during India's independence struggle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for a project revitalizing the local police station into a tourist attraction.

This significant site was where the Indian tricolour was first hoisted on a government building before Independence during the Quit India Movement in 1942, marking a courageous stand by freedom fighters.

Sarma emphasized that this initiative not only commemorates the valor of Sootea's unsung heroes but also aims to inspire future generations by highlighting the town's pivotal role in the country's freedom movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

