Transforming History: Sootea's Role in India's Freedom Movement

In a move to honor the historic contributions of Sootea during India's independence struggle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for a project revitalizing the local police station into a tourist attraction.

This significant site was where the Indian tricolour was first hoisted on a government building before Independence during the Quit India Movement in 1942, marking a courageous stand by freedom fighters.

Sarma emphasized that this initiative not only commemorates the valor of Sootea's unsung heroes but also aims to inspire future generations by highlighting the town's pivotal role in the country's freedom movement.

