Sambalpuri Icon Binod Kumar Pasayat: Remembering a Cultural Luminary

Eminent Sambalpuri playwright and Padma Shri awardee Binod Kumar Pasayat passed away at the age of 91 in Sambalpur, Odisha. He had been battling cancer and succumbed after being admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan extended their condolences, calling his demise an 'irreparable loss' to Odisha's literature and culture. Pasayat's work in Sambalpuri literature and music has left an indelible mark.

Born in 1935 in Balangir district, Pasayat became a celebrated figure through works like the Sambalpuri bhajan 'Hai Krishna Hai Krishna Boli'. His contributions earned him the prestigious Padma Shri in 2024. He was cherished by many, leaving a legacy that will inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)