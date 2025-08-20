Historic Milestone: Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Centenary Celebration

The Council Chamber, which currently houses the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, celebrated its 100th anniversary on Wednesday. Congratulations poured in from various quarters, including remarks from Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who highlighted the building's historical significance and unique architectural style.

Originally dedicated by Viceroy Lord Reading on August 20, 1925, the building cost Rs 8.5 lakh to construct. Pathania emphasized its importance, noting it as one of the last structures built during the British era, and a distinguished example of the period's architectural style.

The Chamber has been a witness to several historic events in India's legislative history, including speeches from prominent leaders like Vithal Bhai Patel and Motilal Nehru. Besides hosting the first session of the Himachal Assembly in October 1963, it has also housed various government offices, including All India Radio, and features the Speaker's Chair, a gift from the Burmese government.

