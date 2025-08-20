Left Menu

Historic Milestone: Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Centenary Celebration

The Council Chamber, home to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, marks its 100th anniversary. Inaugurated by Lord Reading in 1925 at a cost of Rs 8.5 lakh, the building is celebrated for its unique architecture and historical significance, having hosted iconic legislative figures and events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:53 IST
Historic Milestone: Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Centenary Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Council Chamber, which currently houses the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, celebrated its 100th anniversary on Wednesday. Congratulations poured in from various quarters, including remarks from Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who highlighted the building's historical significance and unique architectural style.

Originally dedicated by Viceroy Lord Reading on August 20, 1925, the building cost Rs 8.5 lakh to construct. Pathania emphasized its importance, noting it as one of the last structures built during the British era, and a distinguished example of the period's architectural style.

The Chamber has been a witness to several historic events in India's legislative history, including speeches from prominent leaders like Vithal Bhai Patel and Motilal Nehru. Besides hosting the first session of the Himachal Assembly in October 1963, it has also housed various government offices, including All India Radio, and features the Speaker's Chair, a gift from the Burmese government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stormy Seas for Orsted: Trump's Order Halts Offshore Wind Project

Stormy Seas for Orsted: Trump's Order Halts Offshore Wind Project

 Global
2
Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Superstarz vs Queens Showdown

Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Superstarz vs Queens Showdown

 India
3
Vijay Goel Criticizes Supreme Court's Stray Dog Directive Implementation

Vijay Goel Criticizes Supreme Court's Stray Dog Directive Implementation

 India
4
TMC says it will not nominate any member to JPC on 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, calls committee a ''farce''.

TMC says it will not nominate any member to JPC on 130th Constitution Amendm...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025