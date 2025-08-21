Left Menu

Traditions Overlooked in Ballia Balidan Diwas: Grandson's Plea to UP CM

Satyaprakash Upadhyay Munna, grandson of freedom fighter Chittu Pandey, has raised concerns over the neglect of traditional practices during Ballia Balidan Diwas celebrations. The event, which honors revolutionaries, reportedly overlooked ceremonial norms, causing distress among freedom fighters' families. Upadhyay has urged Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister for remedial action.

Traditions Overlooked in Ballia Balidan Diwas: Grandson's Plea to UP CM
Satyaprakash Upadhyay Munna, grandson of famed freedom fighter Chittu Pandey, has voiced his dissatisfaction over the recent Ballia Balidan Diwas event.

Munna, residing in Babua Pur village, communicated his concerns to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting deviations from customary practices.

At the crux of Munna's grievances was the alteration in the procession tradition, where the jail gate was opened twice, in contrast to the unified opening observed in past celebrations.

He also lamented the absence of floral tributes from attending ministers to the statues of revolutionaries Chittu Pandey and Ram Dahin Ojha.

The event notably omitted its customary observance at the historic Kranti Maidan of Town Hall, a site of significant historical value.

Munna, the son of Lalita Devi, Chittu Pandey's daughter, emphasized the emotional impact of these oversights on freedom fighters' descendants.

He appealed to the chief minister to ensure such revered traditions are respected in future observances.

The Ballia Balidan Diwas, a significant event commemorating the 1942 freedom declaration, serves as a reminder of the region's contribution to India's independence.

