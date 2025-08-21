Ilona Maher's Journey: From Rugby to WWE and Hollywood

U.S. rugby player Ilona Maher, known for her impressive sports career and social media influence, is contemplating an intriguing offer to step into the world of WWE wrestling. With the Women's Rugby World Cup commencing this Friday in England, Maher revealed to the BBC that she's considering WWE as a potential path to Hollywood, jokingly dreaming up the ring name 'Maher-vellous.'

Boasting nearly nine million followers on Instagram and TikTok, Maher has already made waves beyond the rugby field. She's participated in 'Dancing with the Stars,' graced the pages of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue, and was honored as the best breakthrough athlete at the ESPYS, ESPN's annual award gala.

As Maher shares her vision of a career trajectory akin to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson or John Cena, she emphasizes her desire to bring diversity to screens, aspiring to start with roles like a 'hot assassin.' Nevertheless, she remains committed to rugby, as the U.S. faces England in the Women's World Cup opener at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

