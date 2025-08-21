Left Menu

Ilona Maher's Journey: From Rugby to WWE and Hollywood

Ilona Maher, U.S. rugby sensation and social media star, considers a WWE wrestling offer as a potential path to Hollywood, inspired by figures like Dwayne Johnson. Currently focused on the Women's Rugby World Cup, she contemplates a future in acting, desiring diverse on-screen representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:35 IST
Ilona Maher's Journey: From Rugby to WWE and Hollywood
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.S. rugby player Ilona Maher, known for her impressive sports career and social media influence, is contemplating an intriguing offer to step into the world of WWE wrestling. With the Women's Rugby World Cup commencing this Friday in England, Maher revealed to the BBC that she's considering WWE as a potential path to Hollywood, jokingly dreaming up the ring name 'Maher-vellous.'

Boasting nearly nine million followers on Instagram and TikTok, Maher has already made waves beyond the rugby field. She's participated in 'Dancing with the Stars,' graced the pages of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue, and was honored as the best breakthrough athlete at the ESPYS, ESPN's annual award gala.

As Maher shares her vision of a career trajectory akin to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson or John Cena, she emphasizes her desire to bring diversity to screens, aspiring to start with roles like a 'hot assassin.' Nevertheless, she remains committed to rugby, as the U.S. faces England in the Women's World Cup opener at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025