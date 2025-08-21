Soha Ali Khan Reveals Celebrities' Social Media Duty

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan recently addressed the crucial responsibility celebrities bear on social media platforms. She asserted that actors are inevitably seen as "role models" and have a duty to conduct themselves accordingly online. Soha, active on platforms herself, often shares insights into her personal life, from vacations to festive moments.

In a conversation with ANI, the 'Rang De Basanti' star underscored the significance of celebrities recognizing their substantial influence. She stated, "Actors don't want to be role models. But we are, and we must accept that." Soha stressed the importance of careful content sharing since many fans emulate them.

Amidst these revelations, Soha is gearing up for her podcast debut with 'All About Her'. The show will delve into various topics relevant to women's lives, engaging Bollywood actresses in meaningful discussions. She announced Kareena Kapoor Khan's participation, where topics like 'positive parenting' will be explored extensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)