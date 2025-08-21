Raveena Tandon's Spiritual Pilgrimage and Upcoming Cinematic Ventures

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon made a spiritual stop at the revered Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. Expressing her satisfaction, she highlighted the excellent amenities provided there, after offering her prayers.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, a masterpiece of traditional Nagara architecture, stands 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, and reaches a height of 161 feet. It is magnificently supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors, with its walls and columns adorned with detailed sculptures of Hindu deities.

The main sanctum houses the idol of a young Lord Ram, drawing thousands of devotees since its dedication. The Hanumangarhi Temple is also witnessing a surge in daily visitors. Meanwhile, Raveena, recently seen in 'Inn Galiyon Mein', gears up for her next project, 'Welcome 3', alongside an impressive star lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)