Real-Money Gaming Halted: MPL's Indian Operations Affected

Mobile Premier League (MPL), a leading online gaming company, has announced the suspension of its real-money gaming services in India. This decision follows the passing of a bill in Parliament aimed at banning all forms of online money games while promoting regulated eSports and online social gaming.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was approved on Thursday without debate in the Rajya Sabha, prompting MPL to respect and comply with the new legal requirements. In a LinkedIn post, MPL emphasized its commitment to adhering to the law and ensuring a seamless transition for its users.

While MPL will no longer accept new deposits, it assures customers they can withdraw their balances without issues. With over 120 million users globally, this move marks a significant shift in the platform's operations, which aligns with similar measures taken by other gaming companies like Zupee.

(With inputs from agencies.)