Gates Warns: Measles Eradication Hindered by Vaccine Hesitancy

Efforts to eliminate measles globally face significant challenges due to vaccine hesitancy in wealthy countries, according to Bill Gates. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, the founder of the Gates Foundation expressed concerns about the declining public trust in vaccines.

Gates noted that, while eradicating measles was previously a feasible goal, today's reality paints a different picture. Rising skepticism in developed nations makes it increasingly difficult to combat this deadly disease effectively.

The Gates Foundation, focused on global health and welfare of the world's poorest, remains committed to battling measles but acknowledges the road to eradication requires increased advocacy and education to rebuild vaccine confidence.