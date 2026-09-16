Gates Warns: Measles Eradication Hindered by Vaccine Hesitancy

Vaccine hesitancy in affluent nations hampers efforts to eradicate measles globally, according to philanthropist Bill Gates. While initially a key goal of Gates Foundation, achieving global elimination of this deadly childhood disease seems distant due to declining vaccination rates and public mistrust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 02:29 IST
Gates Warns: Measles Eradication Hindered by Vaccine Hesitancy
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Efforts to eliminate measles globally face significant challenges due to vaccine hesitancy in wealthy countries, according to Bill Gates. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, the founder of the Gates Foundation expressed concerns about the declining public trust in vaccines.

Gates noted that, while eradicating measles was previously a feasible goal, today's reality paints a different picture. Rising skepticism in developed nations makes it increasingly difficult to combat this deadly disease effectively.

The Gates Foundation, focused on global health and welfare of the world's poorest, remains committed to battling measles but acknowledges the road to eradication requires increased advocacy and education to rebuild vaccine confidence.

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