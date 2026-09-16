Entertainment Luminaries: A Week of Cinematic, Fashion, and Musical Milestones

The entertainment industry sees pivotal moments as prosecutors decide not to pursue the death penalty for Nick Reiner, accused of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. The decision factored in the wishes of the couple's surviving children.

Filmmaker Alex Gibney's documentary 'Musk' debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival, aiming to spark discourse about the influence of tech moguls. Similarly, the Gaza-focused documentary 'NAZA' wins accolades at the Venice Film Festival, sparking conversations on global incitement.

Meanwhile, Bob Mackie, iconic fashion designer for stars like Cher and Elton John, is mourned by fans and celebrities alike. Michael J. Fox receives the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for his Parkinson's advocacy. Noteworthy, Oprah Winfrey announces a new live performance venture at the Las Vegas Sphere.