Ancient Roads to Celestial Cannibalism: Unveiling Science Marvels
Recent science news reveals marvels from different realms: the Roman Empire's road network's expansive reach, Diplodocus dinosaurs in Europe, Venus' moon-eating habits, SpaceX's European ventures, African wild dogs' vast travel for mates, SpaceX's upcoming orbital test, and the U.S. military's space control acknowledgment.
Researchers have unveiled intriguing details of ancient engineering excellence, analyzing the Roman Empire's road network that spanned continents. This expansive 190,000-mile system was crucial to Rome's dominance.
Meanwhile, Spanish paleontologists discovered Diplodocus dinosaur fossils in Europe, shifting our understanding of their historical habitat. In astrophysics, a theory suggests Venus may have absorbed its own moon, offering new insights into planetary dynamics.
Space innovations continue as SpaceX's Starfall venture partners with Space Cargo for a European mission. Additionally, African wild dogs demonstrate extraordinary long-distance travel for mating, and the U.S. acknowledges orbital defense capabilities, marking a significant step in space militarization discussions.