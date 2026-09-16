Ancient Roads to Celestial Cannibalism: Unveiling Science Marvels

Researchers have unveiled intriguing details of ancient engineering excellence, analyzing the Roman Empire's road network that spanned continents. This expansive 190,000-mile system was crucial to Rome's dominance.

Meanwhile, Spanish paleontologists discovered Diplodocus dinosaur fossils in Europe, shifting our understanding of their historical habitat. In astrophysics, a theory suggests Venus may have absorbed its own moon, offering new insights into planetary dynamics.

Space innovations continue as SpaceX's Starfall venture partners with Space Cargo for a European mission. Additionally, African wild dogs demonstrate extraordinary long-distance travel for mating, and the U.S. acknowledges orbital defense capabilities, marking a significant step in space militarization discussions.