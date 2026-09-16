U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions on South African Foreign Nationals

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a fresh visa restriction policy by the U.S. government. The policy specifically targets foreign nationals in South Africa who are deemed responsible for policies that involve uncompensated land seizures and race-based discrimination.

This measure also addresses concerns surrounding the incitement of violence against minority ethnic or racial groups in South Africa. Rubio emphasized that the South African government has yet to resolve these pressing issues adequately.

The diplomatic relationship between Washington and Pretoria has deteriorated since Donald Trump began his second term, partly due to criticism from the U.S president towards South Africa's efforts to address racial inequality.