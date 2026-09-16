U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions on South African Foreign Nationals
The U.S. government has introduced a new visa restriction policy targeting certain foreign nationals in South Africa. This policy focuses on those complicit in discriminatory practices and land seizures. Tensions have increased between the U.S. and South Africa over these issues since Trump's second term.
On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a fresh visa restriction policy by the U.S. government. The policy specifically targets foreign nationals in South Africa who are deemed responsible for policies that involve uncompensated land seizures and race-based discrimination.
This measure also addresses concerns surrounding the incitement of violence against minority ethnic or racial groups in South Africa. Rubio emphasized that the South African government has yet to resolve these pressing issues adequately.
The diplomatic relationship between Washington and Pretoria has deteriorated since Donald Trump began his second term, partly due to criticism from the U.S president towards South Africa's efforts to address racial inequality.
ALSO READ
-
U.S. Introduces New Visa Restrictions for South African Officials
-
Grim Discovery: Women Found Dead Near Johannesburg Spark Outrage
-
Lavrov and Rubio Set to Meet at UN Assembly: Global Diplomacy in Focus
-
U.S. Judge Blocks Restrictions on Foreign Visas Amid Vast Ramifications
-
Etihad Airways: Soaring High Amidst Global Challenges