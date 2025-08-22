Famine Crisis Unfolds in Gaza City

The Gaza Strip is on the brink of a full-blown humanitarian crisis as famine grips its largest city, Gaza City. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has confirmed that the city's residents face severe starvation, a situation compounded by ongoing restrictions on humanitarian aid.

According to the IPC, the famine could soon extend south to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis. This alarming development follows repeated warnings from aid organizations about the consequences of Israel's aid blockades and military actions, which have left many Palestinians, particularly children, in dire need of food and basic necessities.

Immediate calls are being made for a ceasefire and the lifting of these restrictions to prevent the crisis from worsening and claiming more lives across Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)