Famine Crisis Unfolds in Gaza City

The Gaza Strip faces a severe famine crisis as reported by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification. Gaza City is experiencing famine, with warnings that it could spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis without intervention. Israel's aid restrictions are exacerbating starvation among Palestinians, especially children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Gaza Strip is on the brink of a full-blown humanitarian crisis as famine grips its largest city, Gaza City. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has confirmed that the city's residents face severe starvation, a situation compounded by ongoing restrictions on humanitarian aid.

According to the IPC, the famine could soon extend south to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis. This alarming development follows repeated warnings from aid organizations about the consequences of Israel's aid blockades and military actions, which have left many Palestinians, particularly children, in dire need of food and basic necessities.

Immediate calls are being made for a ceasefire and the lifting of these restrictions to prevent the crisis from worsening and claiming more lives across Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

