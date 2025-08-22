Tamil Nadu's Temple Transformations and Development Drive

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday took center stage in launching 17 new projects by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, with a hefty investment of Rs 124.97 crore. The ambitious projects include the development of devotions' waiting spaces, lodges, conference halls, and parking areas at renowned temples like the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai and the Arulmigu Nachiyar Temple in Srivilliputhur, per official reports.

The construction projects don't stop there: Stalin also initiated the renovation of nine temples, each over a millennium old, with an additional investment of Rs 32.53 crore. These renovation works aim to preserve the historic integrity of ancient structures, continually honoring Tamil Nadu's heritage.

Moreover, the Chief Minister inaugurated 14 more projects across 11 temples, valued at Rs 51.19 crore. These included the erection of administrative buildings and the installation of essential infrastructure like a sewage treatment plant at Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur, reflecting a commitment to sustainable development.

